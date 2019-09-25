Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 151.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 477,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,168 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Microelectronics were worth $52,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCMP. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 1.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 81.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 5.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 2.4% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCMP traded up $3.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,353. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.83 and a 200-day moving average of $116.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 1-year low of $82.24 and a 1-year high of $145.77.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.01). Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $271.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cabot Microelectronics news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 5,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total transaction of $641,082.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,808 shares in the company, valued at $4,294,611.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David H. Li sold 27,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $3,134,129.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,991,893.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,758 shares of company stock valued at $4,133,175. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCMP. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Cabot Microelectronics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.20.

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

