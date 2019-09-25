CA BANCORP/SH (OTCMKTS:CALB) Shares Down 0.5%

CA BANCORP/SH (OTCMKTS:CALB)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.70 and last traded at $18.70, 1,205 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 82% from the average session volume of 6,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.80.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CA BANCORP/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.00 and its 200-day moving average is $19.23. The firm has a market cap of $150.54 million, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.69.

CA BANCORP/SH (OTCMKTS:CALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.06 million during the quarter. CA BANCORP/SH had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 7.62%.

CA BANCORP/SH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CALB)

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations in California. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, attorney trust, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

