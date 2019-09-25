BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.54

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.54 and traded as low as $1.22. BSQUARE shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 940 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded BSQUARE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a negative return on equity of 52.91%. The business had revenue of $14.18 million for the quarter.

In other BSQUARE news, Director Ryan L. Vardeman acquired 26,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $33,156.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BSQUARE stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 39,202 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.31% of BSQUARE as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers DataV software solution, which addresses various business use cases specific to Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) applications, including predictive failure, adaptive diagnostics, and IIoT device management.

