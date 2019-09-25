BRP Inc Announces — Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) announced a — dividend on Friday, August 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0752 per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

NASDAQ:DOOO traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.83. 888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,891. BRP has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $48.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion and a PE ratio of 16.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.29.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. BRP had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 73.27%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. As a group, analysts expect that BRP will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DOOO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Desjardins set a $66.00 price target on shares of BRP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.69.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.