Brokerages Set One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS) Target Price at $4.50

Shares of One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.50.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered One Group Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered One Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered One Group Hospitality from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in One Group Hospitality stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS) by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 47,797 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.30% of One Group Hospitality worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.36% of the company’s stock.
One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). One Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that One Group Hospitality will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
One Group Hospitality Company Profile
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates in three segments: Owned Restaurants; Owned Food, Beverage and Other; and Managed and Licensed Operations. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.
