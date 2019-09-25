Brokerages Set EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target at $179.80

EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $179.80.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPAM. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cowen raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $546,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total value of $648,425.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,892,213.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 337.0% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 49.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems stock traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,443. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $104.77 and a fifty-two week high of $201.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.51.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $551.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

