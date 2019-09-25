Brokerages Set Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) Price Target at $22.25

Shares of Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CLXT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Calyxt from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Calyxt in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Calyxt by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,903,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,249,000 after purchasing an additional 17,440 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Calyxt by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 619,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,735,000 after purchasing an additional 154,598 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Calyxt by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 527,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 188,749 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Calyxt by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 527,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 178,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Calyxt by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 418,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after acquiring an additional 24,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLXT traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,093. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.30. The company has a market capitalization of $183.74 million, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 15.94, a current ratio of 15.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Calyxt has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 5,509.93% and a negative return on equity of 36.21%. Research analysts expect that Calyxt will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.

