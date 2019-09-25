Brokerages Set Boohoo Group PLC (LON:BOO) Price Target at GBX 290

Shares of Boohoo Group PLC (LON:BOO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 275 ($3.59).

A number of research analysts recently commented on BOO shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Monday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Boohoo Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Macquarie began coverage on Boohoo Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 315 ($4.12) price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Boohoo Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

In other news, insider Brian Small bought 20,000 shares of Boohoo Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 231 ($3.02) per share, with a total value of £46,200 ($60,368.48).

BOO traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) on Friday, reaching GBX 267.40 ($3.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,410,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,270,000. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.56. Boohoo Group has a 1 year low of GBX 146.40 ($1.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 288.60 ($3.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 243.91 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 221.38.

Boohoo Group Company Profile

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

