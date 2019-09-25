Brokerages Set AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) PT at $49.60

Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.60.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on AAR in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

Get AAR alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

AIR traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $44.55. 76,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,365. AAR has a 52 week low of $29.84 and a 52 week high of $51.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.89.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AAR had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $562.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. AAR’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AAR will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. AAR’s dividend payout ratio is 12.71%.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.