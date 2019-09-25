Brokerages Expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) to Post $0.10 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.09. Sierra Wireless reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 65.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $191.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.95 million. Sierra Wireless had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWIR. BidaskClub raised Sierra Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered Sierra Wireless from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Sierra Wireless from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Wireless presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.64.

SWIR stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,160. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.22 million, a P/E ratio of 84.35 and a beta of 2.00. Sierra Wireless has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $20.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWIR. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 4,811.0% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,744,487 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,240 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 46.4% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,589,476 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,696 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 865,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 18.0% during the second quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 681,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,673,000 after acquiring an additional 103,800 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 39.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 639,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 181,749 shares during the period. 41.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

