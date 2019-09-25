Brokerages Expect Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $240.09 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) will post $240.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cree’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $241.00 million and the lowest is $238.00 million. Cree posted sales of $408.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Cree will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $964.44 million to $1.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cree.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The LED producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $251.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.95 million. Cree had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 27.86%. Cree’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

CREE has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $72.00 price target on shares of Cree and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cree and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Cree from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Cree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.75.

Shares of CREE traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.27. 1,036,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,152. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 139.64 and a beta of 0.93. Cree has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $69.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cree in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cree in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cree by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cree by 41.1% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Cree by 31.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,383 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

