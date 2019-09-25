Brokerages Anticipate Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) to Post $0.92 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) to report $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $0.94. Intercontinental Exchange reported earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full-year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ICE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, FIX started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.71.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $92.34. The stock had a trading volume of 15,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,348. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $95.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.49.

In other news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 15,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $1,301,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,295 shares of company stock valued at $18,156,480. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,084,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,702,660,000 after acquiring an additional 382,604 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,511,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,395,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,237 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,727,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,898,562,000 after acquiring an additional 488,675 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,800,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,964,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,803,000 after acquiring an additional 248,097 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

