Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Guardian Investment Management

Guardian Investment Management boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 1.7% of Guardian Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bertolini purchased 11,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.72 per share, with a total value of $491,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,673.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.74.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.16. 2,229,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,114,742. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.02. The company has a market cap of $82.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $63.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

