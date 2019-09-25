Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 123,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 14,841 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 716,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,205,000 after purchasing an additional 138,363 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 641,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.84. 7,078,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,596,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The company has a market cap of $82.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.02. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $63.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.74.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Robert J. Bertolini acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.72 per share, with a total value of $491,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,673.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

