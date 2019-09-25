BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Trading Up 5.3%

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)’s stock price was up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.43 and last traded at $27.67, approximately 6,017 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 174,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BBIO shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.13.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.08.

In related news, insider Brian C. Stephenson acquired 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $943,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr acquired 2,647,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,409,500 shares of company stock worth $125,947,930.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter worth $181,569,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter worth $180,868,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter worth $458,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter worth $2,699,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter worth $17,039,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

