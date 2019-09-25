Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.33% of Bridge Bancorp worth $7,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDGE. Castine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $2,197,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 197,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 64,234 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 731,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,636,000 after acquiring an additional 63,777 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 83,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 44,865 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 20,930 shares during the period. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bridge Bancorp news, major shareholder Nathan Lindenbaum purchased 3,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.16 per share, with a total value of $105,245.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,015 shares in the company, valued at $272,007.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rudolph J. Santoro sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $48,399.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,347 shares in the company, valued at $863,979.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BDGE traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.17. The stock had a trading volume of 538 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.19. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $34.55. The firm has a market cap of $588.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.14). Bridge Bancorp had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $41.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bridge Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Bridge Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

