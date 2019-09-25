Brickblock Hits Market Capitalization of $1.41 Million (BBK)

Brickblock (CURRENCY:BBK) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 25th. In the last seven days, Brickblock has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Brickblock token can currently be bought for $0.0187 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, Gate.io and IDEX. Brickblock has a total market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $12,359.00 worth of Brickblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00027074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002387 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00142871 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004601 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 38.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,486.63 or 1.00695693 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000788 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002113 BTC.

About Brickblock

Brickblock (CRYPTO:BBK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Brickblock’s total supply is 265,000,143 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,131,283 tokens. Brickblock’s official Twitter account is @brickblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Brickblock’s official website is www.brickblock.io . The official message board for Brickblock is blog.brickblock.io . The Reddit community for Brickblock is /r/BrickBlock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Brickblock

Brickblock can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, BitMart and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brickblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Brickblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Brickblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

