Briacell Therapeutics (CVE:BCT) Trading 8.3% Higher

Briacell Therapeutics Corp (CVE:BCT)’s stock price traded up 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, 142,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 56% from the average session volume of 321,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58.

Briacell Therapeutics (CVE:BCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology focused biotechnology company, develops personalized treatments for cancer. Its lead product candidate is Bria-IMT, a clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA; manufactured by Merck & Co, Inc) for use in patients with breast cancer.

