Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.15

Bri-Chem Corp (TSE:BRY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.15 and traded as high as $0.13. Bri-Chem shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 9,000 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44.

Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$22.72 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Bri-Chem Corp will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Bri-Chem Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of drilling fluid chemicals and additives to the resource industry in North America. It operates through five segments: Fluids Distribution Canada, Fluids Distribution USA, Fluids Blending & Packaging Canada, Fluids Blending & Packaging USA, and Other.

