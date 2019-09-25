Boyd Gaming Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

Boyd Gaming has a dividend payout ratio of 21.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Boyd Gaming to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.

Shares of NYSE BYD traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,551. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $18.98 and a 12-month high of $34.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $846.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Boyd Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BYD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.89.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

