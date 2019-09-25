Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.96

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.96 and traded as low as $1.41. Borders & Southern Petroleum shares last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 101,304 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $7.26 million and a P/E ratio of -3.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.94.

About Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR)

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. It is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. The company holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers in the Falkland Islands.

