Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) Shares Up 111.7%

Blow & Drive Interlock Corp (OTCMKTS:BDIC)’s stock price shot up 111.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.06 and last traded at $0.06, 4,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 67% from the average session volume of 14,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08.

About Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC)

Blow & Drive Interlock Corporation engages in the manufacture, marketing, and lease of alcohol ignition interlock devices. It markets, installs, and monitors a breath alcohol ignition interlock device, BDI-747/1 that is a mechanism, which is installed on the steering column of an automobile and into which a driver exhales.

