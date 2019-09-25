Blackrock Muniassets Fund (NYSE:MUA) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.28

Blackrock Muniassets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.28 and traded as high as $15.13. Blackrock Muniassets Fund shares last traded at $15.13, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%.
About Blackrock Muniassets Fund (NYSE:MUA)
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.
