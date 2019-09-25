Blackrock Muniassets Fund (NYSE:MUA) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.28

Blackrock Muniassets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.28 and traded as high as $15.13. Blackrock Muniassets Fund shares last traded at $15.13, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.14.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Muniassets Fund by 20.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services acquired a new position in Blackrock Muniassets Fund in the second quarter valued at $238,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Blackrock Muniassets Fund by 16.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Blackrock Muniassets Fund by 1.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 41,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Blackrock Muniassets Fund by 4.4% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 44,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

About Blackrock Muniassets Fund (NYSE:MUA)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

