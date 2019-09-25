Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Shares Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) by 7,767.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,284 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 415.0% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 257,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 207,885 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $1,250,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $572,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 4.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 601,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,497,000 after buying an additional 25,907 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $425,000.

Get Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust alerts:

NYSE BIT traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.17. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,248. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.02. Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 12-month low of $14.79 and a 12-month high of $17.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%.

About Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.