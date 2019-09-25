BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04), Zacks reports. BlackBerry had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. BlackBerry updated its FY 2020 guidance to EPS.

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. BlackBerry has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average of $8.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 1.77.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on BB shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $14.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of BlackBerry from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $8.75 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.