BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Given New $10.00 Price Target at TD Securities

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) had its price objective dropped by TD Securities from $14.50 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 81.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC downgraded BlackBerry from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie set a $11.00 target price on BlackBerry and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $8.75 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on BlackBerry from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackBerry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.18.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Shares of NYSE BB opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 1.77.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). BlackBerry had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BB. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 1,306.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,969,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,118,807 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 43.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,099,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,044 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the second quarter valued at about $11,563,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 5,783.8% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,217,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 22.0% in the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 5,563,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,865 shares during the last quarter. 50.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.