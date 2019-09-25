Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) Chairman David R. Emery Sells 7,500 Shares

Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) Chairman David R. Emery sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $579,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 152,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,813,431.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

BKH stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,527. Black Hills Corp has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $82.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.74 and its 200-day moving average is $76.16.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.21). Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Black Hills Corp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is presently 57.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Black Hills from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Black Hills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 83.0% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 6.2% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

