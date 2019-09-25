Bitzeny (ZNY) Price Tops $0.0017

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 25th. In the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitzeny coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. Bitzeny has a total market cap of $127,435.00 and approximately $124.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.10 or 0.00677544 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012378 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010597 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

Bitzeny (CRYPTO:ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2015. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

Bitzeny can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

