Bitcoinus (BITS) Price Reaches $0.0000

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Bitcoinus has a total market cap of $511.00 and approximately $45,432.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoinus has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoinus token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00027074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002387 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00142871 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004601 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 38.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,411.63 or 0.99784921 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000785 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002113 BTC.

BITS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 3,592,943,471 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,294,348 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz . Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com

Bitcoinus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

