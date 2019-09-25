BitBay (BAY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $677.00

BitBay (CURRENCY:BAY) traded down 15.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 25th. Over the last week, BitBay has traded down 35.6% against the dollar. One BitBay coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Upbit and Bittrex. BitBay has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $677.00 worth of BitBay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00019209 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004156 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

BitBay Profile

BitBay is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2014. BitBay’s total supply is 1,012,146,906 coins. BitBay’s official Twitter account is @BitBayMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBay’s official website is bitbay.market . The Reddit community for BitBay is /r/BitBay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BitBay Coin Trading

BitBay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

