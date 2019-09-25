Binance Coin (BNB) Tops 1-Day Volume of $175.95 Million

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 25th. Binance Coin has a market cap of $2.52 billion and approximately $175.95 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar. One Binance Coin token can currently be bought for $16.22 or 0.00192404 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Binance, AirSwap and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011916 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.59 or 0.01015573 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000156 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00020706 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00087966 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00021079 BTC.

Binance Coin Token Profile

Binance Coin launched on June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 187,536,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 tokens. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 . The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance . Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com

Binance Coin Token Trading

Binance Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Trade Satoshi, LBank, AirSwap, Binance, IDEX, DDEX, FCoin, HitBTC, Gate.io, Exrates and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

