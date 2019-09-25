BidaskClub Upgrades Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NICE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nice from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Nice from $166.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nice from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Nice in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on Nice and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $153.92.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $149.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.30. Nice has a twelve month low of $100.54 and a twelve month high of $155.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $381.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.80 million. Nice had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nice will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nice in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nice in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nice in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in Nice by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Nice in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 48.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nice

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

