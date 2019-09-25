BidaskClub Downgrades Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CL King upgraded shares of Crocs from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.57.

Crocs stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 0.99. Crocs has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $31.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.71.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Crocs had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 47.15%. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crocs will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 7,068 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $183,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,855,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,142,000 after buying an additional 513,900 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,700,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,344,000 after purchasing an additional 345,547 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,946,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,450,000 after purchasing an additional 207,378 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 681,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,464,000 after purchasing an additional 364,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 670,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,247,000 after purchasing an additional 215,100 shares during the last quarter.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

