BHP Group (ASX:BHP) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $38.44

BHP Group Ltd (ASX:BHP) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.44 and traded as high as $37.94. BHP Group shares last traded at $37.62, with a volume of 3,136,266 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$38.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$38.50. The company has a market capitalization of $107.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.76, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.08%.

In other news, insider Andrew Mackenzie 56,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. Also, insider Ian Cockerill bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$35.63 ($25.27) per share, for a total transaction of A$124,705.00 ($88,443.26).

BHP Group Company Profile (ASX:BHP)

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

