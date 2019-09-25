Bertrandt (ETR:BDT) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Bertrandt AG (ETR:BDT) traded down 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €41.45 ($48.20) and last traded at €41.80 ($48.60), 5,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 63% from the average session volume of 14,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at €43.00 ($50.00).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on shares of Bertrandt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Bertrandt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bertrandt in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Warburg Research set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on shares of Bertrandt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Bertrandt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €51.75 ($60.17).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €50.81 and its 200-day moving average price is €62.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.06 million and a P/E ratio of 9.37.

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, virtual reality, and design modelling; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim development, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility, as well as project management services.

