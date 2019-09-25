Bertrandt (ETR:BDT) Trading Down 2.8%

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2019 // Comments off

Shares of Bertrandt AG (ETR:BDT) traded down 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €41.45 ($48.20) and last traded at €41.80 ($48.60), 5,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 63% from the average session volume of 14,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at €43.00 ($50.00).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on shares of Bertrandt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Bertrandt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bertrandt in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Warburg Research set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on shares of Bertrandt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Bertrandt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €51.75 ($60.17).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €50.81 and its 200-day moving average price is €62.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.06 million and a P/E ratio of 9.37.

About Bertrandt (ETR:BDT)

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, virtual reality, and design modelling; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim development, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility, as well as project management services.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Bertrandt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bertrandt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.