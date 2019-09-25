Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) by 91.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,571 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,999 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Berry Petroleum were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Berry Petroleum by 2,361.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,950 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Berry Petroleum by 303.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,573 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 50,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berry Petroleum by 307.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,341 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 26,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a $14.00 target price on shares of Berry Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

BRY traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $9.80. 4,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,115. The firm has a market cap of $829.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.42. Berry Petroleum Company LLC has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $18.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $170.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.70 million. Berry Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 24.87%. On average, analysts predict that Berry Petroleum Company LLC will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Berry Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Berry Petroleum Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

