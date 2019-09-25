Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) a €26.50 Price Target

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) has been assigned a €26.50 ($30.81) price objective by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GYC. Bank of America set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €23.50 ($27.33) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €23.70 ($27.55).

Shares of FRA:GYC traded up €0.15 ($0.17) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €20.06 ($23.33). 128,557 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €20.04 and its 200-day moving average price is €21.16. Grand City Properties has a 52 week low of €16.61 ($19.31) and a 52 week high of €20.14 ($23.42).

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

