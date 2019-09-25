Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Major Shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, Buys 3,207,200 Shares

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 3,207,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.08 per share, with a total value of $102,886,976.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 28th, Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 4,625,998 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.17 per share, with a total value of $158,070,351.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,947. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.97 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.91.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.32). Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BECN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James set a $38.00 price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.93.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 13,564.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 65.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter worth about $200,000.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

