BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 21.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BCE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in BCE by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in BCE during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in BCE by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BCE by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 43.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Friday, August 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded BCE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BCE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.38 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.73.

Shares of BCE traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,857. The firm has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.40. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.75 and a 1-year high of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.68.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.601 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.82%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

