BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its position in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in BB&T were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BB&T by 1.1% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BB&T by 0.4% during the second quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of BB&T by 0.3% during the second quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 78,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in BB&T by 0.7% in the second quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 35,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BB&T by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Get BB&T alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBT. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price objective on shares of BB&T and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of BB&T from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 price objective on shares of BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price objective on shares of BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BB&T from $51.50 to $50.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.95.

In related news, insider David Hudson Weaver sold 21,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $1,116,505.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 25,068,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $712,952,605.08. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,099,147 shares of company stock worth $714,407,173. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBT traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.32. The company had a trading volume of 316,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,249,819. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.99. BB&T Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.68 and a fifty-two week high of $53.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. BB&T had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BB&T Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

BB&T Company Profile

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT).

Receive News & Ratings for BB&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.