Bayan Token Price Hits $0.75 (BYT)

Bayan Token (CURRENCY:BYT) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. During the last week, Bayan Token has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bayan Token token can currently be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00008904 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Instant Bitex. Bayan Token has a market cap of $177,651.00 and $282.00 worth of Bayan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bayan Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012006 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00191702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.82 or 0.01025568 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000157 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00020388 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00086287 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bayan Token Profile

Bayan Token’s total supply is 199,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,267 tokens. Bayan Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bayan Token is bayantoken.com . The official message board for Bayan Token is medium.com/@bayantoken

Buying and Selling Bayan Token

Bayan Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bayan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bayan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bayan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bayan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bayan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.