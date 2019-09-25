Bank of Queensland (ASX:BOQ) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.23

Bank of Queensland Limited (ASX:BOQ) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.23 and traded as low as $9.71. Bank of Queensland shares last traded at $9.78, with a volume of 1,314,089 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$9.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$9.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.04.

In other Bank of Queensland news, insider Bruce Carter 14,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 2nd.

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers personal banking services, such as everyday banking services; savings and investments accounts, and term deposits; credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; car, home and contents, landlord, travel, life, and commercial insurance, as well as credit protection insurance; investment services comprising online share trading services; self-managed superannuation funds; and currency exchange, travel money, private banking, and account and card switching services.

