Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTB. Citigroup set a $48.00 price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTB. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 154.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Laffer Investments lifted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.3% in the second quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 16,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 35.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.9% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 54,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NTB opened at $31.56 on Wednesday. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.85.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $129.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

