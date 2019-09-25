Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.44

Shares of Bank of East Asia Ltd (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.44 and last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 105 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

A number of analysts have commented on BKEAY shares. CICC Research cut shares of Bank of East Asia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of East Asia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.92.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of East Asia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.69%.

Bank of East Asia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BKEAY)

The Bank of East Asia, Limited provides various banking and related financial services. It operates through eight segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Institutions, Others, Mainland China Operations, and Overseas Operations. The company offers various commercial and personal banking, financial, and insurance services.

