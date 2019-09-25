Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) is Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,423,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 6.1% of Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $41,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Bank of America by 41.7% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 55,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 16,465 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 16.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.0% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 14,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 22.0% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 113,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 20,587 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 51.7% during the second quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 119,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 40,711 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Berenberg Bank set a $30.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.42.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $63,258.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,319,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,243,116. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.74. The company has a market capitalization of $272.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $22.66 and a 52-week high of $31.17.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $23.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $30.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

