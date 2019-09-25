Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) Declares — Dividend of $0.32

Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.3248 per share by the bank on Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

Bancolombia has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Bancolombia has a payout ratio of 35.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bancolombia to earn $4.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

NYSE:CIB traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.53. The company had a trading volume of 216,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,332. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Bancolombia has a 52 week low of $35.52 and a 52 week high of $55.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.25.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.16. Bancolombia had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Bancolombia will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

