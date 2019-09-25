BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

BancFirst has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years. BancFirst has a dividend payout ratio of 34.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BancFirst to earn $3.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.

Get BancFirst alerts:

Shares of BancFirst stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,882. BancFirst has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $62.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.81 and a 200 day moving average of $55.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.09. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 29.12%. The company had revenue of $102.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.79 million. Equities analysts expect that BancFirst will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BANF shares. BidaskClub upgraded BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on BancFirst in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

In other news, EVP Darryl Schmidt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $220,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald J. Norick acquired 2,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $106,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 38.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.