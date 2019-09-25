AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,822 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.32% of AXT worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AXTI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 507.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in AXT in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AXT by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 48,263 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in AXT in the 1st quarter valued at $589,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in AXT by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 474,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXTI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.65. 5,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,369. AXT Inc has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $7.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.29.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. AXT had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $24.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AXT Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AXTI shares. ValuEngine raised AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. AXT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

About AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

