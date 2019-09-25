Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axcella Health Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism. The company’s principal candidate consists of AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678 and AXA4010 which are in clinical stage. Axcella Health Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Svb Leerink began coverage on Axcella Health in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Swann began coverage on Axcella Health in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Axcella Health in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Axcella Health in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcella Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AXLA traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.40. The company had a trading volume of 15,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,604. Axcella Health has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $15.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.17. The company has a current ratio of 17.42, a quick ratio of 17.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.31). As a group, analysts forecast that Axcella Health will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcella Health news, Director David R. Epstein purchased 4,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.76 per share, with a total value of $39,910.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO D. Clay Bretches purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 38,793 shares of company stock worth $253,517.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXLA. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the second quarter valued at $3,628,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the second quarter valued at $90,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the second quarter valued at $667,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the second quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the second quarter valued at $499,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcella Health Company Profile

There is no company description available for Axcella Health Inc

