AVITA MED LTD/S (AVMXY) versus Its Peers Head to Head Survey

AVITA MED LTD/S (OTCMKTS: AVMXY) is one of 125 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare AVITA MED LTD/S to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

AVITA MED LTD/S has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVITA MED LTD/S’s rivals have a beta of 1.67, meaning that their average share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares AVITA MED LTD/S and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AVITA MED LTD/S $5.51 million -$24.75 million -20.46 AVITA MED LTD/S Competitors $812.24 million $162.96 million 5.97

AVITA MED LTD/S’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than AVITA MED LTD/S. AVITA MED LTD/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares AVITA MED LTD/S and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVITA MED LTD/S N/A N/A N/A AVITA MED LTD/S Competitors -4,323.65% -95.25% -37.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AVITA MED LTD/S and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AVITA MED LTD/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 AVITA MED LTD/S Competitors 1020 3162 6712 301 2.56

AVITA MED LTD/S presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.31%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 49.42%. Given AVITA MED LTD/S’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AVITA MED LTD/S has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of AVITA MED LTD/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AVITA MED LTD/S rivals beat AVITA MED LTD/S on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

AVITA MED LTD/S Company Profile

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products for the treatment of burns, chronic wounds, and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary collection and application technology provides treatment solutions derived from a patient's own skin. Its lead product, RECELL System, is used in the treatment of various skin defects, such as burns and plastic reconstructive procedures. The company also offers ReGenerCell for chronic wounds and ReNovaCell for the restoration of pigmentation. Avita Medical Limited is based in Valencia, California.

